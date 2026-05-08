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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:15
    Photo ID: 9674468
    VIRIN: 260510-N-JO162-1020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony
    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

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