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    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Daily Operations [Image 9 of 9]

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    Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Daily Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.05.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Sailor is served ice cream during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), May 6, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 10:18
    Photo ID: 9673753
    VIRIN: 260506-N-NO146-1117
    Resolution: 3417x2278
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Daily Operations [Image 9 of 9], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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