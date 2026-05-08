Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

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U.S. Sailors write in deck logs in the pilothouse of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 3, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)