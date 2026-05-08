Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors Conduct Maintenance

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A U.S. Sailor welds metal while conducting maintenance in the general workshop of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), May 5, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)