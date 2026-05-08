Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Daily Operations

A U.S. Sailor is served ice cream during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), May 6, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9673752
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-NO146-1103
|Resolution:
|3573x2382
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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