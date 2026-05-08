Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

U.S. Sailors man a phone-and-distance line on the foc’sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 3, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9673749
|VIRIN:
|260503-N-NO146-1006
|Resolution:
|3416x2277
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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