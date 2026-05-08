SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2026) Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, delivers the ceremonial first pitch during NASCAR Day at Petco Park before a game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, May 8, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9673625
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-VM650-1385
|Resolution:
|5451x3635
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.