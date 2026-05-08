SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2026) Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, is introduced on the field during NASCAR Day at Petco Park prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a San Diego Padres game, May 8, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9673622
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-VM650-1207
|Resolution:
|5428x3619
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.