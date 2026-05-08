Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park

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SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2026) Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, delivers the ceremonial first pitch during NASCAR Day at Petco Park before a game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, May 8, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)