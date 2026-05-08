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    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park [Image 2 of 7]

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    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Naval Base Coronado

    SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2026) Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, warms up to throw the ceremonial first pitch with the Padres ball girls during NASCAR Day at Petco Park prior to a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, May 8, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 01:53
    Photo ID: 9673620
    VIRIN: 260508-N-VM650-1063
    Resolution: 5349x3566
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park
    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park
    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park
    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park
    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park
    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park
    Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park

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    Naval Base Coronado
    San Diego Padres
    Navy250
    Baseball
    NBC
    navyxnascar

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