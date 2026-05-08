Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park

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SAN DIEGO (May 8, 2026) Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, warms up to throw the ceremonial first pitch with the Padres ball girls during NASCAR Day at Petco Park prior to a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, May 8, 2026. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, leveraging the scenic and historic setting to deliver a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with pop culture and military heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)