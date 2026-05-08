Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO

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U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Christopher Schlangen, an influence operations officer assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, shakes hands with a Philippine marine after a meeting for medical staff as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Schlangen is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)