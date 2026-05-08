Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a Philippine marine greet each other before a meeting for medical staff for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)