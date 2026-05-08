Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO

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From left, U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Christopher Schlangen, an influence operations officer and Navy Chief Petty Officer Raymond Albertelli, a chief hospital corpsman, both assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speak with Philippine Marine Corps Capt. Jhon Cedrick Favila the commanding officer of Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, during a meeting for medical staff as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Schlangen is a native of Tennessee and Albertelli is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)