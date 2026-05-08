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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO [Image 7 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO

    BATAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines participate in a meeting for medical staff as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 00:15
    Photo ID: 9673574
    VIRIN: 260429-M-DT244-2074
    Resolution: 7795x5199
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: BATAN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO

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    3d MLR
    BK26
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