Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marines participate in Medical Meeting during MKTSO

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Philippine Marine Corps Capt. Jhon Cedrick Favila, the commanding officer of Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, listens during a meeting for medical staff as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)