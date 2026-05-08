25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

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Sgt. Maj. Noemi Conley, G1 sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, passes the division colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility and authority within the division as Curry relinquished his duties as the senior enlisted leader of the Tropic Lightning Division before he departs for his next assignment at the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)