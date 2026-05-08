Sgt. Maj. Noemi Conley, G1 sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, marches with the division colors during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony honored Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry’s service and leadership as the senior enlisted leader of the Tropic Lightning Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9673476
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-PE084-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
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