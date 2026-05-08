25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

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Sgt. Maj. Noemi Conley, G1 sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, marches with the division colors during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony honored Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry’s service and leadership as the senior enlisted leader of the Tropic Lightning Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)