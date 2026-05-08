25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

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Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry, senior enlisted leader of the 25th Infantry Division, delivers remarks during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized his service and leadership across the Tropic Lightning Division before he departs for his next assignment at the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)