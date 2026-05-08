Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry, senior enlisted leader of the division, render honors during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized Curry’s service and leadership across the Tropic Lightning Division before he departs for his next assignment at the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9673480
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-PE084-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
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