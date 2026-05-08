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    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

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    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry, senior enlisted leader of the division, render honors during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. The ceremony recognized Curry’s service and leadership across the Tropic Lightning Division before he departs for his next assignment at the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9673480
    VIRIN: 260508-A-PE084-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

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    25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

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    #25thID
    #Tropiclightning
    #25thInfantryDivision
    #RelinquishofResponsibility
    #CSMCurry

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