Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, delivers remarks during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. During the ceremony, Bartholomees recognized Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry’s leadership, contributions and service to the Tropic Lightning Division as Curry relinquished his duties as the division’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9673472
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-PE084-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
No keywords found.