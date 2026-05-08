25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

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Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, delivers remarks during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 8, 2026. During the ceremony, Bartholomees recognized Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry’s leadership, contributions and service to the Tropic Lightning Division as Curry relinquished his duties as the division’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)