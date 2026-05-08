U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from local schools pose for a group photo with U.S. military personnel and Panamanian partners in front of a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during an aircraft tour at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, units of U.S. Southern Command, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, gave local students the opportunity to learn about aviation while inspiring the next generation and strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)