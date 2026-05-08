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    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event [Image 5 of 12]

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    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

    PANAMA

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Capt. Raymond Rodriguez, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, explains the capabilities of a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a student during an aircraft tour at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, units of U.S. Southern Command, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, gave local students the opportunity to learn about aviation while inspiring the next generation and strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 21:04
    Photo ID: 9673393
    VIRIN: 260509-A-CM201-3870
    Resolution: 6277x4187
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event
    U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

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    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    Parternership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Future Genaration

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