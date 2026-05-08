U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

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U.S. Army Capt. Raymond Rodriguez, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, explains the capabilities and mission of a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a student during an aircraft tour at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, units of U.S. Southern Command, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, gave local students the opportunity to learn about aviation while inspiring the next generation and strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)