U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miles O’Kelly and Capt. Raymond Rodriguez, both assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, interacts with students during an aircraft tour featuring a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, units of U.S. Southern Command, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, gave local students the opportunity to learn about aviation while inspiring the next generation and strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)