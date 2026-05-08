Students from local schools pose for a group photo with U.S. military personnel and Panamanian partners in front of a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft during an aircraft tour at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama, May 8, 2026. The event, organized through a collaboration between the U.S. Embassy in Panama, units of U.S. Southern Command, and el Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, gave local students the opportunity to learn about aviation while inspiring the next generation and strengthening the partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9673401
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-CM201-5354
|Resolution:
|7260x4842
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Panamanian Partners Inspire the Next Generation Through Aviation Outreach Event [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.