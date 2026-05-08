U.S. Army retired Lt. Col. Edward Paul C. Ager, Ph.D., was the guest speaker at this year’s Research Day at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and delivered an inspiring keynote address on utilizing diagnostic microbiology to combat infectious diseases in the desert southwest, May 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9673172
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-DO208-1002
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC hosts annual Research Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC hosts annual Research Day
No keywords found.