Courtesy Photo | Mohammed “Max” Pourghaed, MD (middle left) and Alexis B. Sandler, MD (middle...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mohammed “Max” Pourghaed, MD (middle left) and Alexis B. Sandler, MD (middle right), Department of Orthopaedics, won first place for podium presentation at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026. Their presentation was titled Higher Failure Rates of SLAP Repair Compared with Subpectoral Biceps Tenodesis for Type II SLAP Young Military Patients at Ten-Year Follow-Up Evaluating AI Detector Accuracy in Orthopedic Abstracts: A 2015-2025 Comparative Study. (Photo by Arturo Alvarez, WBAMC DCI) see less | View Image Page

WBAMC hosts annual Research Day Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Department of Clinical Investigation hosted its annual Research Day on May 6, showcasing medical advancements aimed at improving patient care and enhancing overall military readiness.



The event featured podium and poster presentations from medical residents and trainees, highlighting a year of rigorous scholarly activity. A panel of esteemed judges evaluated the projects, while retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Paul C. Ager, Ph.D., delivered an inspiring keynote address on utilizing diagnostic microbiology to combat infectious diseases in the desert southwest.



"Research is a way of building a certain discipline and looking critically at information," said Dr. Karl Wenger, chief of the Department of Clinical Investigation. "It helps us understand the reliability of data and how it impacts healthcare in the military system, both downrange and at the medical centers."



Wenger noted that the presentations covered a diverse range of specialties, from orthopedic 10-year follow-ups to internal medicine algorithms. By continuously analyzing data and exploring new procedures, WBAMC ensures its medical staff is prepared to treat complex cases both in garrison and in deployed environments.



For participants like Lt. Col. Ryan Staab, a family nurse practitioner student from the Uniformed Services University, the event is crucial for breaking down information silos. Staab, who took home an award for his project, presented on enhancing the use of electronic cognitive behavioral therapy for active-duty service members suffering from insomnia.



"As a patient, it means it showcases the evidence and the research that William Beaumont is doing in order to provide the best care available," Staab said. "Research is the way that we're getting the newest information out."

By fostering a robust research program, WBAMC keeps its medical professionals at the forefront of healthcare innovation. This pursuit of medical excellence directly supports the U.S. Army's warfighting mission, ensuring Soldiers receive top-tier, evidence-based care to maintain optimal health, lethality, and readiness on the battlefield.



At the conclusion of the event, judges announced the top presentations for their rigorous scientific approach. For podium presentations, Mohammed “Max” Pourghaed, M.D., and Capt. Alexis B. Sandler, M.D., from the Department of Orthopaedics took first place; Lt. Col. Ryan L. Staab, BSN, RN, and Capt. ReynaLynn S. Palanca, BSN, RN, AN, from the Department of Education took second; and Capt. Eunice Shim, D.O., from the Department of Internal Medicine placed third. In the poster presentation category, Ayana McLaren, D.O., from the Department of Internal Medicine won first place; Capt. Alexis Sandler, M.D., placed second; and 1st Lt. Justin E. Hodges, OTD/S, from the U.S. Army-Baylor Occupational Therapy Doctoral Program took third. Additionally, the Department of Orthopaedics was recognized as the Research Program of the Year.