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    WBAMC hosts annual Research Day [Image 3 of 4]

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    WBAMC hosts annual Research Day

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Research posters were lined up in the Clinical Assembly Room at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, ready to be judged for research awards during the hospital’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9673169
    VIRIN: 260506-D-DO208-1001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WBAMC hosts annual Research Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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