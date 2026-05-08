Research posters were lined up in the Clinical Assembly Room at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, ready to be judged for research awards during the hospital’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9673169
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-DO208-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC hosts annual Research Day [Image 4 of 4], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC hosts annual Research Day
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