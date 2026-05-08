WBAMC hosts annual Research Day

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Mohammed “Max” Pourghaed, MD (middle left) and Alexis B. Sandler, MD (middle right), Department of Orthopaedics, won first place for podium presentation at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026. Their presentation was titled Higher Failure Rates of SLAP Repair Compared with Subpectoral Biceps Tenodesis for Type II SLAP Young Military Patients at Ten-Year Follow-Up Evaluating AI Detector Accuracy in Orthopedic Abstracts: A 2015-2025 Comparative Study. (Photo by Arturo Alvarez, WBAMC DCI)