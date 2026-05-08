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    WBAMC hosts annual Research Day [Image 1 of 4]

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    WBAMC hosts annual Research Day

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Mohammed “Max” Pourghaed, MD (middle left) and Alexis B. Sandler, MD (middle right), Department of Orthopaedics, won first place for podium presentation at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026. Their presentation was titled Higher Failure Rates of SLAP Repair Compared with Subpectoral Biceps Tenodesis for Type II SLAP Young Military Patients at Ten-Year Follow-Up Evaluating AI Detector Accuracy in Orthopedic Abstracts: A 2015-2025 Comparative Study. (Photo by Arturo Alvarez, WBAMC DCI)

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    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9673154
    VIRIN: 260506-D-A1704-1001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 723.03 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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