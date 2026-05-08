WBAMC hosts annual Research Day

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Lt. Col. Ryan L. Staab, BSN, RN (middle left) and Capt. ReynaLynn S. Palanca, BSN, RN, AN (middle right), Department of Education, won second place for podium presentation at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026. Their presentation was titled Enhancing Clinician Utilization of eCBT for Insomnia in Active-Duty Soldiers.