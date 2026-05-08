Lt. Col. Ryan L. Staab, BSN, RN (middle left) and Capt. ReynaLynn S. Palanca, BSN, RN, AN (middle right), Department of Education, won second place for podium presentation at William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual Research Day, May 6, 2026. Their presentation was titled Enhancing Clinician Utilization of eCBT for Insomnia in Active-Duty Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9673166
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-A1704-1002
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|716.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC hosts annual Research Day [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC hosts annual Research Day
No keywords found.