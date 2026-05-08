Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026

260508-D-GM644-8488 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria Ferrer, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:33
|Photo ID:
|9671838
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-GM644-8488
|Resolution:
|4753x3802
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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