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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260508-D-GM644-8488 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria Ferrer, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:33
    Photo ID: 9671838
    VIRIN: 260508-D-GM644-8488
    Resolution: 4753x3802
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026

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