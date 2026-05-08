Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026

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260508-D-GM644-8488 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria Ferrer, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)