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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260508-D-GM644-9170 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joshua Graham, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M), is presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:33
    Photo ID: 9671813
    VIRIN: 260508-D-GM644-9170
    Resolution: 4509x3607
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026
    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – May 8, 2026

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