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260508-D-GM644-3810 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Salomon Mejia Jr., assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M), is presented with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)