260508-D-GM644-1459 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Capt. Toni Bowden, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M) executive officer, is presented with a Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:33
|Photo ID:
|9671787
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-GM644-1459
|Resolution:
|4321x3457
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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