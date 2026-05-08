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260508-D-GM644-1459 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 8, 2026) Capt. Toni Bowden, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike (EMF-M) executive officer, is presented with a Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Jeremy Pyles, EMF-M commanding officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, May 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)