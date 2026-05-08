Golf Company Crucible

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U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Layla Alicea (left), and Rct. Anna Villafranca, recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, body-spars during their Crucible on Parris Island, SC, May 7, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)