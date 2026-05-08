Golf Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Julian White, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, provides security for his squad during the Crucible on Parris Island, SC, May 7, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)