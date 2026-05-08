Golf Company Crucible

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U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Christopher Pilgreen, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion (right), crosses the first obstacle on the Endurance Course, followed by Rct. Julian White, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, on Parris Island, SC, May 7, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)