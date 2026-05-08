Golf Company Crucible

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U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Edison Guallpaguaman (left) and Rct. Jhaxen Amayasuaco, recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, makes their way through an obstacle during the Confidence Course as part of the Crucible on Parris Island, SC, May 7, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)