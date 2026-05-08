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    Golf Company Crucible [Image 7 of 10]

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    Golf Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Joshua Santossantana, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, climbs the rope at the end of the obstacle course during the Crucible on Parris Island, SC, May 7, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9671814
    VIRIN: 050726-M-HQ355-1274
    Resolution: 3496x5244
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golf Company Crucible [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRDPI, Recruits, Crucible, Parris Island, Recruit Training

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