Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during the Food Pantry opening on Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. These volunteers helped to set up, organize and obtain supplies for the food pantry. (U.S. Air Force photo by TaeLani Allen-Lewis)