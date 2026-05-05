U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during the Food Pantry opening on Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. These volunteers helped to set up, organize and obtain supplies for the food pantry. (U.S. Air Force photo by TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9671337
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-TT513-6231
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.02 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening [Image 5 of 5], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.