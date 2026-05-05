Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Izayah Davis, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs supervisor, stocks cans of food on shelves of the new food pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The Aviano AB Food Pantry was an idea that arose during last year's government shutdown when many Airmen and their families were in need of food and supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)