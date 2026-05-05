U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Izayah Davis, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs supervisor, stocks cans of food on shelves of the new food pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The Aviano AB Food Pantry was an idea that arose during last year's government shutdown when many Airmen and their families were in need of food and supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9671333
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-TT513-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.26 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening [Image 5 of 5], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.