Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

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From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerald Creech, 31st Comptroller Squadron 1st. Sgt., Tech. Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 606th Air Control Squadron plan and programs non commissioned officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Izayah Davis, 606th ACS squadron plans and programs supervisor, pose in front of the new food pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The food pantry was launched to aid families and Airmen in need of supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)