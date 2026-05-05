U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs non commissioned officer in charge, stocks food on the shelves in the newly-launched food pantry on Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The food pantry is intended to help any American or Italian Airman and their families in need of assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9671335
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-TT513-1008
|Resolution:
|6763x5504
|Size:
|10.24 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening [Image 5 of 5], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.