Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs non commissioned officer in charge, stocks food on the shelves in the newly-launched food pantry on Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The food pantry is intended to help any American or Italian Airman and their families in need of assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)