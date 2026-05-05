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    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening [Image 2 of 5]

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    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Izayah Davis, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs supervisor, and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs non commissioned officer in charge, checks expiration dates on cans before loading them onto the shelves at the newly-launched food pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The food pantry will provide resources to all Airmen and families on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 06:05
    Photo ID: 9671334
    VIRIN: 260504-F-TT513-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening [Image 5 of 5], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening
    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening
    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening
    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening
    Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

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    Aviano Air Base, Food Pantry, 31st FW, Italy, Airmen

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