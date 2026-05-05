Aviano AB celebrates new food pantry opening

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Izayah Davis, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs supervisor, and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Perkins, 606th Air Control Squadron plans and programs non commissioned officer in charge, checks expiration dates on cans before loading them onto the shelves at the newly-launched food pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 4, 2026. The food pantry will provide resources to all Airmen and families on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)