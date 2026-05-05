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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines [Image 6 of 6]

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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

    ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Comstock, a military police officer assigned to 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, holds a coin presented to him by Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, for his performance during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Comstock is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9671219
    VIRIN: 260507-M-AV302-1446
    Resolution: 5978x3987
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

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