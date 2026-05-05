U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Comstock, a military police officer assigned to 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, holds a coin presented to him by Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, for his performance during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Comstock is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9671219
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-AV302-1446
|Resolution:
|5978x3987
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.