Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

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U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Philippine Air Force service members greet U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Glynn is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)