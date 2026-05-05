Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Lt. Col. John Cambell, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, on Antonio Bautista Air Base during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)