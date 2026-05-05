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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines [Image 3 of 6]

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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

    ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Lt. Col. John Cambell, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, on Antonio Bautista Air Base during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9671216
    VIRIN: 260507-M-AV302-1175
    Resolution: 7409x4942
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines
    Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

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    BK26
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