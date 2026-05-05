Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. George Flynn, right, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, speaks with Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, after his arrival during Exercise Balikatan 2026, at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Glynn is a native of New York and Flynn is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)