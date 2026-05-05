Balikatan 2026: MARFORPAC commander meets with MRF-D 26 Marines

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks to the Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Palawan, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Glynn is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)